Robert Fredrick Whitcomb
Robert Fredrick Whitcomb, 78, of Grottoes, went to be with his Lord at his home on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born in Titusville, Pa., on Nov. 17, 1941, a son of the late Frances E. (Surrena) and Sidmore A. Whitcomb.
Robert served in the U.S. Navy as a petty officer third class on the USS Renshaw and was a member of his local VFW while he lived in New York. He worked as a purchasing manager at Dahlstroms Manufacturing in New York for over 30 years. After leaving Dahlstroms, he owned and operated RFW Sales and Service.
He was united in marriage to Cindy R. Griffin on July 31, 2012, who survives.
Bob was energetic and lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, socializing, kayaking and working on his property in Grottoes. He attended Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg with his wife.
Robert is also survived by two daughters, Tessie L. Nowell and husband, Steve, of Jamestown, N.Y., and Tanya L. Barmore, of Bradford, Pa.; a sister, Sondra Tarr, of New York; a son-in-law, Rich Becker, widower of Tammy, of Sinclairville, N.Y; five grandchildren, Rebecca, Randall, Forrester, Lillian, and Travis; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy L. Becker, and four siblings, William Ruff, Jack Rickalton, Marion Bishop, and Norma Markovich.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
