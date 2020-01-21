Robert H. Renalds
Robert Henry Renalds, 88, of Timberville, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Renalds was born Jan. 2, 1932, in Roanoke and was the son of the late Richard and Hazel Pence Renalds.
He was a graduate of New Market High School and Virginia Tech, where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets. Bob joined the U.S. Air Force and was the supply officer at Anderson Air Force Base at Guam.
Bob had a love of trains and worked for seven years for Southern Railway as track supervisor. He was also a farmer.
He was a member of the New Market Rotary Club and served as secretary for 29 years. He was also a devoted member of Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market, where he had served on Church Council and had also served as a trustee for Emmanuel Cemetery.
Mr. Renalds is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy Dove Renalds; three children, Douglas Renalds, Susan Pitts (Pete) and Leslie Gallahan (Paul); a sister, Marlene Breu; and a grandson, Adam Pitts (Sarah).
He was predeceased by a sister, Ann Givens.
The Rev. Jeffrey Sonafelt will conduct a memorial service at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at Reformation Lutheran Church. Private interment will be in Emmanuel Cemetery, New Market.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church Preschool at P.O. Box 896, New Market, VA 22844 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road, West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or to a charity of choice.
Cremation arrangements were handled by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
