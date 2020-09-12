Robert Hensel Perry III, 74, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with his Lord Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital after battling an aneurysm stint infection for months.
He was born in Rockingham County, attended Montevideo High School, and leaves behind many local friends, classmates and family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Maggi of 36 years, are sons, Scott Perry and Christopher Perry, both of Roanoke, and Robert Perry IV of Colorado; daughter, Shana Beirne of Roanoke; mother, Oletha Lotts; sisters, Carolyn (Wayne) Dean and Sandra Perry, all of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Stella and Madison; nephew, Kirby (Regina) Dean, and great-niece, Maycee Dean.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hensel Perry II.
He began his professional career working as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army and the cases he worked were recently declassified. He joined Facebook to keep in touch with his old buddies.
He was with Virginia State Police for 29 years as a road trooper, undercover agent, accountant, and special agent in charge of the narcotics division in Salem, Va.
While with the State Police, he accumulated six Associate degrees, where he learned accounting, leading him into investigating complete accounting cases.
He completed his professional career working as an investigator with the Department of Social Services in Botetourt and Rockbridge counties.
He was a 3rd degree Master Mason.
He was an active member of Community Advent Christian Church in Roanoke, Va. He loved his church and spent lots of time there. He was a deacon, in the choir, taught Bible School, engineered the security system, digitized the financial records, coached middle schoolers soccer and basketball, and helped mow. According to his pastor, TG, Robert's main goal was all about winning people to the Lord.
His passion was restoring antique corvettes: If he wasn't at church he was at his friends shop restoring corvettes. He left one for each son.
His Memorial Service was held Tuesday, Sept. 8th at his beloved church. Online condolences still may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
