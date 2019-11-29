Robert Hugh Lilly, 81, of Elkton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg. He was born Feb. 18, 1938, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Edward W. and Lucille (Hensley) Lilly.
Robert served our country in the U.S. Army and retired from Frazier’s Quarry as a heavy equipment operator after many years. He enjoyed NASCAR and his favorite driver was Cale Yarborough. He enjoyed NFL and college football.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leroy Lilly.
He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Lam of Elkton, Janet Lam of Grottoes, Dorothy Richards of Luray and Mary Sue Richards of Luray, and a number of nephews and nieces.
Following his wishes all services will be private.
