Robert Jackson Lam
Robert Jackson Lam of Grottoes, Va., passed away Jan. 3, 2021. Robert was born in Rockingham County, Va., on June 17, 1935. He was a son of the late Mary Clementine (Dean) and Thomas Henry Lam.
He was self-employed and owned and operated Bilt Rite Contractors. He served in the United States Army and obtained the rank of Sergeant.
He was one of the original founders and served with the McGaheysville Fire Department for 55 years. He served as president for 21 years.
Robert is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Lam Frank and her husband, Richard, of Singers Glen, Va.; four sons, Robert W. Walton and companion, Marla Hardy, Barry L. Walton, Timmy R. Lam and companion, Sandy Smallwood, and Bart L. Lam and wife, Sheila, all of McGaheysville, Va.
He is also survived by five grandchildren, Angela F. Clements and husband, Robert, of Singers Glen, Va., Joseph J. Frank and wife, Amber, of Timberville, Va., Curtis Lam and wife, Kathleen, of Florida, Leigh A. Nicolas and husband, Matt, of Singers Glen, and Travis Lam of McGaheysville. He was also grandpa to five great-grandchildren, Conner and Caleb Barnes, Peyton and Tyson Frank and Hunter Nicholas.
Also surviving are his brothers and sisters, Walter Lam and wife, Sue, Carl Lam and wife, Nancy, Jay Lam and wife, Sharon, Archie Lam and wife, Peggy, and Kenny (Goldie) Lam, Vivian Atwell and husband, Dingus, Carolyn Lam, Vickie Knott and husband, Gregg. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Doris M. Lam, brothers, Ray Lam, Jimmy Lam and wife, Betty, Donnie Lam, Danny Lam, who is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; sisters, Lillie Dean and her husband, Harold, and Ressie Lam.
On Dec. 28, 1956, he married Doris Magalis, who passed in June of 1989. They were married for 33 years. Later, he then met and resided with companion, Brenda Garrison and her family in Grottoes, Va. Brenda’s children are Michelle Morris, Anthony Garrison, and DeWayne Garrison. He then failed in heath and went to live with his sister, Carolyn Lam and Ellie Johnson in Elkton, Va., who cared for him until his passing. We appreciate all the love and care given to Robert by his family during his failing health. He was able to pass surrounded by family who loved him.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021,between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. to pay their respects and sign the guest register.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan 7, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with The Rev. Travis Hensley officiating and graveside honors by the McGahesville Volunteer Fire Company and Rockingham County Fire Department.
Services may be live-streamed on the funeral home’s website, www.johnsonfs.com starting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McGaheysville Fire Company No. 80, 80 Stover Drive, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.