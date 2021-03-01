Robert Jackson Mitchell, 92, of Fulks Run, died Feb. 26, 2021, at the Timberview Crossings Nursing Home in Timberville. He was born June 3, 1928, in Fulks Run and was the son of the late E. Forrest and Rosa B. Fawley Mitchell.
Robert retired from the United States Postal Service after 30 years delivering mail. He was a member of Mt. Carmel United Church of Christ in Fulks Run, a lifetime member of the Fulks Run Ruritan Club, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954.
On Oct. 17, 1950, he married the former Hilda Virginia Orebaugh, who preceded him in death on July 31, 2014.
Surviving are grandchildren, Dennis Mitchell and wife, Lisa, of Fulks Run and Eric Mitchell of Fulks Run; great- grandchildren, Dylon Mitchell and wife, Reba, Caleb Mitchell and Alec Mitchell; and great-great-grandchild, James David Mitchell. He was preceded in death by a son, David W. Mitchell.
Pastor Dan Horning will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday at the Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
The casket will be closed. Those wishing may sign the register book Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required at both the cemetery and funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.