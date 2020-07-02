Robert James Daoust, 81, of Broadway, Va., passed away June 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Sept. 28, 1938, in Alpena, Mich., and was a son of the late Arthur and Ruth Williams Daoust.
Robert worked at Great Eastern Resorts before retiring. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1960.
On Jan. 14, 1989, he married the former Margaret M. Dellinger, who preceded him in death May 27, 2012.
Surviving are one son, Michael Daoust of Texas and two grandchildren; one daughter, Lisa Daoust of Nevada; and half brother, James Ruell of Ohio.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The body was cremated.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
