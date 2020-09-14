Robert James “Jimmy” Plum, 71, of Shenandoah, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
Mr. Plum was born Aug. 13, 1949, in Shenandoah, Va., and was the son of the late Robert Lee and Josephine Marie Nicholas Plum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles “Chuck” Plum.
Jimmy was retired Master Sergeant with the United States Air Force 69th APS Unit after 34 years of service. He went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service as a Postal Carrier and Postmaster, retiring after many years. He was an avid hiker, greeted everyone with a smile, and his Air Force buddies loved him dearly.
On April 4, 2015, he married Bonnie Richards Plum, who survives.
He is also survived by a daughter, Crystal Dawn Ferrell and husband, Vernon Lee; stepsons, Brian and Brent Richards; sister, Rebecca Knighting and husband, Chester; grandchildren, Ty Lee Ferrell and Page Lee Ferrell Comer and husband, Quentin, as well as great-granddaughters, Skylar and Reese Comer.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Mark Leatherman officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Lebanon Congregational Church Cemetery with full military honors.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the funeral home.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged.
Flowers are welcomed, or you may make a donation to a charity close to your heart.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
