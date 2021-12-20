Robert Joseph Sheppard Sr., 88, of Rockingham, died Dec. 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born Nov. 12, 1933, in Ronceverte, W.Va., and was a son of the late Clarence and Stella Gabbert Sheppard.
He was the owner of R&J Towing. He was a member of Edom United Methodist Church and attended Grace Mennonite Fellowship Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of the Harrisonburg Moose Lodge.
On June 4, 1965, he married the former Carolyn Riggleman, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Robert Joseph “Joe” Sheppard Jr. and wife, Charlene, of Broadway and John Marion Sheppard and wife, Amy, of Rockingham; three grandchildren, Tiffany Sheppard, Trisha Rice and husband, Matt, and Dakota Sheppard; three great-grandchildren, Vincent Johns and Savannah and Easton Rice; a sister, Florence Howell of Augusta County; a number of nieces and nephews; a number of great-nieces and great-nephews, and his beloved dogs.
His body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.