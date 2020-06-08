Robert L. ‘Buddy’ Blose Sr.
Robert L. (Buddy) Blose Sr., 91, of Fishersville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home. He was born April 19, 1929, in Elkton, the son of the late Beulah Esmer Blose.
Buddy served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean conflict; he was stationed in Germany. He retired from Westinghouse, McQuay in 1989, after 34 years of service. For eight years he worked for DuPont Corporation in Grottoes. He was the previous owner of Brooks Restaurant and owner/operator of the Waffle Inn in Verona. Buddy was a member of the Eagles, the Moose, a former member of Kiwanis and a lifetime member of the VFW.
He was a loving father and grandfather and a caring person who was always doing things for others. He enjoyed being a lifetime learner and an avid reader and he loved all new gadgets. In his younger years, he loved gardening. Buddy was very positive about life and truly enjoyed cooking.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Augusta Health-Hospice of the Shenandoah and to a special caregiver, Phyllis Harris.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Madlyn Shifflett Blose, whom he married Aug. 15, 1953, and his brother, Curtis Warfield Blose.
He is survived by his three children, Carolyn Landram of Lyndhurst, Vanessa Myers of Staunton and Robert (Bobby) Blose Jr. and his wife, Tina, of Verona; his grandchildren, Wayne Myers Jr. and wife, Jenny, of Waynesboro, Genny Rogers and husband, Dustin, of Lyndhurst, Lisa Crouch and husband, Tony, of Pennsylvania and Josh and Kayla Mayberry of Staunton; his great-grandchildren, Rachel Myers, Annalyn Rogers and Darian Rogers; and a number of nieces and nephews and special friends, Jerry and Faye Wimer of Virginia Beach.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Oak Lawn Memory Gardens, Staunton, conducted by The Rev. Gayle Thornberry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville, is serving the family.
