Robert L. Huffman
Sept. 5, 1928 – Aug. 12, 2023
Robert L. Huffman, 94, of Rockingham, passed away Aug. 12, at Timber View Crossing in Timberville, Va.
Robert was born in Shenandoah, Va. on Sept. 5, 1928, a son of the late Vernon Lee and Nellie Schuler Huffman.
Robert went to Florida Southern College and received a Bachelor of Science, then served in the U.A. Air Force for several years before he began his teaching career. He taught various Industrial Arts Classes at Clifton Forge for five years, and then at Turner Ashby High School in Dayton, Va. for twenty-eight years until his retirement from teaching in 1989. After retiring from teaching, he worked several years at a local cabinet shop run by a former student of his.
After he retired, he and his wife enjoyed time together traveling and with family. He also enjoyed fishing, working outside, reading about and exploring historical local places, taking photos and scanning in old family photos, repairing electric and battery-operated hand tools, tinkering with and fixing various things electrical and mechanical, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Bridgewater Ruritan Club for thirty-four years. Robert and his wife, Jean, were members of Victory Fellowship Church in Dayton.
He is survived by two sons, Mark Huffman and Chris Huffman; and five grandkids, Sarah, Aaron, David, Blake and Dylan Huffman.
He is preceded in death by his wife of sixty-one years, Jean Brown Huffman, and his brother, Jim Huffman.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service celebrating Robert’s life will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 2:00 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel in Bridgewater with Pastor W.L. “Sonny” Henkel officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton Cemetery with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
