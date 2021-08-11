Robert Lee Batton, 80, of Richmond, Va., passed away July 29, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Goldie Batton and brother, Burlin “Sonny” Batton.
He is survived by his children, Kevin Batton, Denise Ryan and Renee Batton; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary Batton and Ronald Batton (Lois) and many other loving family members and friends.
Robert was proud to be a Navy Veteran.
