Robert Lee “Bob” Whitmer, 91, of Penn Laird, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at his home. Mr. Whitmer was born in Charlottesville, Va. on Aug. 28, 1931, to the late Frank William and Sally Payne Whitmer. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Secrist, and a grandson, Joseph Robert “Joey” LaPrevotte.
Robert served our country in the United States Army. He was employed by Bradley Foundry in his youth, which established his amazing work ethic and strengthened him as the hard-working man he was. Following Bradley, he had a long-standing career working for B.F. Goodrich for 19 years. He opened his business, Whitmer Tires and Service in 1972. To say that Robert had a love of cars was an understatement. He enjoyed old cars, racing cars, riding on tractors and working on cars. In his spare time, he was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed his Sunday walks in the woods, boating, fishing and hunting. He was a member of Mt. Olive Church of the Brethren in Pineville. Although he had a lifelong love of cars, nothing compared to the love he had for his family and his home.
He is survived by his loving companion, Shelby Landes; daughters, Veronica Whitmer and Rhoda LaPrevotte and husband, Jeff; brother, Frank Whitmer; granddaughter, Miranda Sanders and husband, Marcus; great-grandchildren, Miriah Sanders, Douglas Sanders and Madison Sanders; great-great-granddaughter, Maddilyn Bowman; and special friend, Keith Dovel, who says, “we all used Bob Whitmer as the rock to sharpen ourselves on.”
The family will receive friends Monday, March 20, 2023, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Dr. Fred Miller officiating. Interment will follow to Mt. Olive Cemetery in Pineville.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
