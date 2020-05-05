Robert M. Scott, 97, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his daughter's home in Penn Laird.
Mr. Scott was born Feb. 5, 1923, in Denver, Colo., and was the son of the late Myrland Robert and Barbara Ella Carson Scott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Freeman, and a brother, Raymond Scott.
On Aug. 12, 1948, he married Helene Peery Scott, who also preceded him in death.
Robert was a child of the Great Depression and was raised in Denver, Colo., where he raised his family as well until he moved to the Valley 8 ½ years ago. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII from 1942 to 1945 as a Signalman and was honorably discharged. He was a member of the Denver El Jebel Shriners for 35 years as Treasurer for the Keystone Kops inner body. He retired from the Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad after 46 years of service.
His greatest joys were Square Dancing with his wife, being with his family, fishing, carpentry, IHOP, Krispy Kreme, shrimp made any way, chocolate ice cream, pizza, babies and his friends from Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene, including his very special friend, Neil Sheppard. He had enjoyed living with his daughter in the Shenandoah Valley. Robert was honest, hardworking and a great father who will be greatly missed by his family.
He is survived by his son, Stephen Scott of Pueblo West, Colo., and a daughter, Christine Kennedy and husband, Patrick, of Penn Laird. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Jeffrey Scott, Kathryn Kennedy and Brian Kennedy.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene, 1871 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.