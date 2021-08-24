Robert Marshall Hammer Jr., 89, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Robert was born in Elkton, Va., on Sept. 26, 1931, to the late Robert M. Hammer Sr. and Daisy Thomas Hammer.
Mr. Hammer was a graduate of Elkton High School in 1949, and attended Madison College and graduated from Bridgewater College with his business degree. Robert served in the United States Navy for four years. He was the purchasing manager at Sperry Marine Systems, where he retired after 35 years. He was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church, where he served as lay speaker, treasurer for the church, and was in the choir. He was a founder of Meals on Wheels, longtime volunteer for the Salvation Army and Elkton Area United Services, and in the 1970s, with “Dial a Prayer” and reading to the blind for many years. Bob was very generous to his community, church and was volunteering up until his passing.
Robert is survived by his longtime friend, caretaker and companion, Kenny Shifflett; nephew, Jeff Hammer and wife, Brenda; niece, Sharon Konstant and husband, Jeff; special great-niece, Andrea Konstant; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randolph T. Hammer; sister-in-law, Shirley Hammer; and nephews, Randolph T. Hammer Jr., Greg Hammer and J. Adam Konstant. He was the last survivor of his immediate family.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton Friday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Debbie Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make a donation to Meals on Wheels, c/o Elkton Area United Services, 149 West Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.