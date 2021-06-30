Long-time Rockingham County resident, Robert P. Czyzewski Sr., 80, passed away Tuesday night, June 15, 2021, in Groton, Conn., from Parkinson’s disease complications.
He was born in Southbridge, Mass., Feb. 16, 1941, the son of Alphonse and Viola Gauthier Czyzewski. After Robert’s graduation from Old Saybrook High School in Connecticut in 1959, he served in the United States Air Force from 1960-1964. He then worked at R.R. Donnelly for 39 years, retiring in 2004.
He married Janice Helen Rubley June 1, 1969. Jan passed away Dec. 31, 2014. He married Sandra Champion Dec. 18, 2020, and she survives.
Robert is survived by two sons, Robb (Beth Partington) of Pittsboro, N.C.; Tad (Matthew Turley) of Washington, D.C.; a brother, Allen Wilson of Naples, Fla.; two sisters, Joan Breuer (William) of Centereach, N.Y., and Gail Knee (Cal) of Naples, Fla.; and grandchildren, Mac and Cate.
Robert was a kind and gracious man who was a good father, husband and friend. He loved seafood, the beach, the water, sailing and working in his garden. His smile and laughter will be missed.
He was interred on June 21, 2021, at Starr Burying Ground in Groton. Contributions in his memory may be made to Parkinson.org.
