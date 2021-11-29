Robert Steve Kite, 75, of Elkton, passed away Nov. 24, 2021, in Harrisonburg. Steve was born Oct. 30, 1946, and was the son of the late Glenn Forrest Kite and Eunice “June” Sipe Hamilton.
Steve was a 1965 graduate of Elkton High School and served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he was stationed in Germany. He farmed for many years and never missed a baseball or softball game that involved his children and grandchildren. He also coached for a number of years in the local youth leagues. He enjoyed working in his garden and raising beef cattle. He was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church and retired as a supervisor for Merck & Co. after 32 years of service.
On March 16, 1968, he married Brenda Baugher Kite, who survives. Also surviving are daughters, Sherry Hensley and husband, Tony, and Angela Goodloe and husband, Davie; a son, Shannon Kite and wife, Bobbie Jo, all of Elkton. Also surviving are a sister, Dorothy Shuey of Elkton as well as grandchildren, Colton, Nathan, Taylor, Cameron and Peyton.
In keeping with his wishes, burial was private at Grove Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in Page County with Pastor Debbie Powell officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Methodist Church, 513 East Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
