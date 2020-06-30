Robert Wayne Lewis, 51, of Staunton, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born Oct. 9, 1968, in Harrisonburg, a son of David Lee Myers and Regina Lewis.
Mr. Lewis was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Robert liked football and basketball. He was attending Fresh Start Church in Harrisonburg.
In addition to his parents, family members include a sister, Kendra Lewis; a nephew, Iman Waller; two nieces, Shonna Waller and M’lia Scott; cousins, Denitra Merchant, Robert Lewis Jr., Joshua Lewis, and Autumn Lewis; and an uncle, Robert R. Lewis, all of Staunton. He is also survived by Elliott Sampson, Charon Sampson, Monta Curry, David Curry, Brian Madden, and Tyrone Myers, all of Harrisonburg.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Michael Turner.
The family will receive friends at the residence, 354 Campbell St., Staunton.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
