Robert Wayne Baugher, 88, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Born in Elkton on Oct. 2, 1934, he was the son of the late Russell Samuel and Grace Slye Baugher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Lam Baugher; a sister, Brenda Keyes; a brother, Rodney Baugher; and a granddaughter, Natalie McCracken.
Mr. Baugher was a retired project superintendent with Fluor Daniel Corporation of Greensboro, S.C. and was a war veteran of the United States Navy.
He is survived by his sons, Tony Baugher of New Market and Mickey Baugher and his wife, Teresa, of Salt Lake City, Utah; a daughter, Debbie Sobeck and her husband, Charlie, of San Jose, Calif.; a sister, Vicky Hensley of Elkton; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Joel Robinette officiating. Interment will be private in Elk Run Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to EAUS, P.O. Box 383, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
