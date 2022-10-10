Robin Otis “Rob” Spitzer, 68, of Port Republic, Va., passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at his home.
Born in Randelman, N.C., on May 21, 1954, he was the fourth son of the late Constance Mae (Lam) and Charlie Arthur Spitzer Sr.
After graduating from Montevideo High School in 1972, Rob served in the U.S. Air Force and was a volunteer firefighter with Harrisonburg Company No. 1. Afterwards for 30 years, he owned and operated R.O.S.S. HVAC company in Northern Virginia.
Rob was a classic car enthusiast, especially classic Corvettes and motorcycles. He and his wife enjoyed going to numerous car shows throughout the East Coast.
He was united in marriage to Jacqueline Spitzer on Dec. 10, 1983, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Tabatha Sheree Robinson and husband, Rick, of Haymarket; two brothers, William Dale Spitzer and wife, Virginia, of Grottoes, and Ronald Alan Spitzer and wife, Donna, of Marshall, N.C.; as well as two granddaughters, Anna Maria Robinson and Lauren Michelle Robinson along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Arthur Spitzer Jr.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel in Grottoes with Pastor E.B. Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Sentara Hahn Cancer Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at johnsonfs.com.
