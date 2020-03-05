Rodney Floyd Auwarter, 88, of Grottoes, passed away surrounded by his children and loved ones on Feb. 29, 2020.
Rod was born on Aug. 9, 1931, to William and Myrla Auwarter in Norwich, N.Y. His identical twin brother, Richard, was born just before midnight on Aug. 8, 1931.
Rod grew up in upstate New York and graduated from South Otselic High School. He and his twin brother then enlisted in the Army. Rod received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star due to his valor and courage in the Korean War. He returned home to marry the love of his life, Janice Mae Foltz, from Waynesboro, Va., on June 16, 1955. The couple moved to New York until his retirement in 1987. Rod spent his life in the service of others. He was a Recreation Director in Canajoharie, N.Y., then taught elementary school in Greene, N.Y., and later became the Audio Visual Director for the school system. After he retired, the couple returned home to the Shenandoah Valley, where he became a lead tour guide and caretaker of Grand Caverns. Rod was also active with the Civil War Roundtable and the Grottoes Ruritans.
Rod is survived by wife of 64 years, Janice; his daughter, Lisa (and children: Evan, Nicholas, Catherine) of Verona; his son, Tim (and wife Patty and children: Sean and Lainey) of Boones Mill, Va.; and his son, Rod (and wife Debbie and children: Jenna, Jared, Julianne) of Woodsboro, Md. Rod is also survived by his sister, Nancy Dugan and brother, William Auwarter of Wellsboro, Pa., and his sister, Altha Bostley in Alaska and their families.
Rod was preceded in death by his beautiful, first-born daughter, Catherine; his twin brother, Richard, and his parents: his father, William, his mother, Myrla, and his stepmother, Lena.
Rod’s memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Grottoes, where various friends will share stories and music. There will be family visitation following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Hospice through Intrepid Hospice at www.intrepidusa.com, the Verona Food Bank at www.justgiving.com/veronacommunityfoodpantry, or a tree may be planted in his memory at www.alivingtribute.org.
A special thank you from the family goes to Dr. David Herring and Intrepid Hospice for the excellent and loving care offered to Rod.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
