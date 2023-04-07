Rodney Lee Shiflet, 85, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
He was born in Dayton on May 6, 1937, and was the son of Roy Hyzen Shiflet and Annie Myers Shiflet.
Rodney graduated from Mt. Clinton High School. He worked at Excel Steel Works for over 55 years, where he was known as a talented metal worker and fabricated many copper accents found on buildings, churches, and homes in the area. From 1962-1965, he served in the Army and was stationed in Germany for part of his service. He was a member of Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren, where he served as a deacon for many years and volunteered with the Brethren disaster relief auctions.
With his wife, Karen, they co-founded Miss Mae's Thrift Store, which was an outreach ministry of Mt. Bethel Church. He was a former member of the Clover Hill Ruritan Club. He also volunteered regularly at the West Rockingham Food Pantry. Rodney had many interests and hobbies throughout the years. He played competitive fastpitch softball and was an avid sports fan, particularly those played by his children and grandchildren. He loved playing card games, building jigsaw puzzles, collecting seashells at the Outer Banks, and picking any berries in season. Many people benefited from his walnut-cracking hobby for their baking needs. He was quiet and humble, yet quick-witted. He was always willing to help anyone in need.
On May 15, 1965, he was united in marriage to Karen (Stover) Shiflet.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Patrick (Denise) Shiflet and Lorilea (Adam) Knicely; sister, Juanita Smith; grandchildren, Lane Smith, Madalyn Shumaker, Abbie Shiflet, Sydney Eye, and Rebecca Shiflet; great-grandchildren, Brayden Smith, Easton Smith, Lauren Seaman, Gage Shumaker, Cole Smith, and Oaklynn Emswiler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Shiflet, Linwood Shiflet, Glen Shiflet, and Roy Wayne Shiflet, as well as four sisters, Frances Yannul, June Counts, Louise Ritchie, and Donna Hartman.
Friends may call at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren in Lilly Gardens with pastors Marty Doss and John Jantzi officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren, 8550 Robinson Road, Dayton, VA 22821, West Rockingham Food Pantry, 4222 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or Clover Hill Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
