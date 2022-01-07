Rodney Russell Baugher, 82, of Elkton, passed away Jan. 4, 2022, at Journey's Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton. Mr. Baugher was born Jan. 2, 1940, in Elkton to the late Russell and Grace Geneva Slye Baugher.
Rodney was a 1958 graduate of Elkton High School. He then served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1963, followed by two years in the Navy Reserves. He worked for Ironworker's Local No. 1217 at North Anna, later retiring from Fluor Daniel in Front Royal.
A lifelong sports fan, Rodney avidly took up golf in his later years, playing with co-workers, family and friends. He had a hole-in-one on Sept. 15, 1994. Rodney enjoyed vacationing with his beloved family at Ocean City and Myrtle Beach. He was ever gregarious and loved spending time playing pool and socializing among family and dear friends at the Elkton Community Center.
Rodney was a man of faith and a lifelong member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton, through which he volunteered at Camp Overlook. He was also a member of the Elkton Ruritans and Elkton VFW Post 9292.
Rodney is survived by daughter, Kelly B. Stover and son, Daniel Baugher, both of Elkton; brother, Robert "Bobby" Baugher, of Elkton; sister, Vicky B. Hensley, Elkton; dear cousins, Jo Louderback, Larry Baugher and wife, Virgie, all of Elkton, as well as beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. His out-of-state family members were ever special to him.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton with Pastor Debbie Powell officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Mask are required at the funeral service.
The family would like to thank Mandy Coffman and the Journey's Crossing staff for their wonderful support and care. Dad said he was an 'Elkton boy' and bringing him back to his hometown meant the world.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton Ruritans, Camp Overlook, or the Elkton Evangelical United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
