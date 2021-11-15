Rodney “Rod” William Fulk, 76, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at his daughter’s home. Mr. Fulk was born Dec. 9, 1944, in Maryland to the late John Ralph Fulk and Vada Hess Isaacs.
Mr. Fulk worked for Packaging Corporation of America for 40 years and served his country in the United States Navy. He loved music, playing guitar, and spending time with his family.
Mr. Fulk is survived by his children, Shelley Kiser and husband, Matthew, of Hinton, Sheldon Fulk and wife, Carey, of Dayton and Hunter Fulk of Mount Solon; grandchildren, Caleb Kiser, Trent Kiser, Mason Fulk and Waylon Fulk; stepdaughter, Judy Bobsin of Staunton and her children, Aaron Stickley and Bryce Stickley; nieces and nephews, Natalie Dove, Donna Ritchie, Johnny Conley, Steve Conley, Troy Conley and Darren Conley; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Fulk was preceded in death by his siblings, Shirley Turner and Ralph Fulk; and nieces, Tammy Coakley and Sandra Conley.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the funeral home. At his request, his body was cremated and all other services will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
