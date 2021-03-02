Roger Allen Jones
(July 10, 1941- Feb. 26, 2021)
Roger Allen Jones was born in Norfolk, Va., on July 10, 1941, to parents, Sybil Rebecca Shockley of Lancaster, Pa. and James Edward Jones of Nelson County, Va.
Roger was the second eldest of his siblings, with an older stepbrother, Kenneth, and younger siblings, Barry, Sheila, David and Suzie. Roger spent most of his youth growing up in Norfolk, Va., but also resided in Roanoke, Riverdale, Virginia Beach and finally Chesapeake, ultimately graduating from Great Bridge High School in 1959. Roger then enrolled in Kerr Business College before obtaining a position as a secretary for the N&W Railroad.
He served in the United States Army from 1962-1963 before transitioning into the Virginia National Guard. He then attended Old Dominion University for both undergraduate and graduate school, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1970 and an additional degree in 1972 with a concentration in Finance.
While in his 30s, Roger became an avid skier and golfer and enjoyed many trips to Colorado, California, Vermont, Pennsylvania, New York and Canada. For five years, he acted as the Operation Manager for the United Va. Bank Women’s Golf Tour. While in his 40s, Roger relocated to Harrisonburg, Va., for a position with the United Va. Bank and became a father to sons, Jeffrey Allen Jones and Edward Wright Jones.
He next returned to school at the University of Virginia, graduating in 1984 with a degree in bank management. While raising his family, Roger served multiple terms as Chairman of the Finance Committee for the Harrisonburg Baptist Church and was an active participant in the church choir. In addition to coaching his sons’ little league baseball teams, he was also a member of the Harrisonburg Rotary Club, was an Executive Member of the Crime Solvers of Harrisonburg and served as a Commissioner for the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department. He was a former National Officer of the American Institute of Banking and Past President of Northside Norfolk Rotary Club.
Despite his cancer diagnosis in 2005 and subsequent radiation and chemotherapy treatments in 2006, Roger continued to work as a part-time instructor at Tidewater and Blue Ridge Community Colleges. In his late 60s, Roger expanded on his culinary passions, learned how to fly-fish, and volunteered at the Rockingham Memorial Cancer Center. By age 70, Roger “retired from everything” and spent annual summer vacations in Wildwood, N.J. with his extended family, whom he loved dearly.
Roger is survived by Harrisonburg-based family members, Jeff (Katherine) Jones, Edward (Victoria) Jones and his first grandchild, Charlotte Jones.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Roger’s family has elected to forgo a formal funeral service at this time. The family kindly requests for those who feel inclined to leave their respects, to please do so on the Lindsey Funeral Home, Harrisonburg webpage.
In lieu of flowers, the family also requests donations be made in Roger’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, a foundation dear to Roger’s heart and one he frequently supported.
