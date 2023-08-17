Roger Allen Nichols, 71, of McGaheysville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Nichols was born July 21, 1952, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late John Saylor and Velma Kiser Nichols.
Roger graduated from Harrisonburg High School with the class of 1970 and proudly served our country with the United States Army. He was a warehouse supervisor for 36 years at SVEC. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Moose Lodge, and AM VETS Post No.7. Roger loved to cook and did many benefit dinners to help organizations in the area.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Slye Nichols; a son, Christopher M. Nichols of Staunton; a daughter, Jennifer Taylor and husband, Lee, of McGaheysville; a sister, Brenda Lambert and husband, Allen, of Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
