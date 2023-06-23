Ronald L. Blank, 77, of Elkton, Va., died June 20, 2023, in Hospice Care. He was born Jan. 14, 1946, in Frostburg, Md., the son of the late Gerald T. and Mildred A. (Weimer) Blank.
Ron graduated from Montevideo High School, Class of 1963, where he excelled in baseball and went on to play in area county leagues. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to serve during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1967. During this time, he took command of an elite rifle squadron where he subsequently received numerous commendations including two in-country promotions, the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge- Expert Rifle, and a Purple Heart.
After being honorably discharged, Ronald L. Blank returned home to Virginia and began working for Merck and Company for 38 plus years. In 1979, his only daughter, Lora Beth (Blank) Brooks was born and resides in Fort Mill, S.C.
Ron's love for hunting and the outdoors, his family and friends and most important his Catholic faith, were exceedingly present in how he lived his life and for what he will be remembered by.
Ronald L Blank is survived by his daughter, Lora Beth Brooks; granddaughter, Emerson Louise Brooks; brother, Gerald T. Blank Jr. and wife, Donna Blank; nephew, Wesley T. Blank and wife, Valeda Blank and their children, Camden, Cade, and Piper Blank.
A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. in Harrisonburg, Va., officiated by Father Armando Herrera. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
