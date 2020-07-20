Ronald Lee ‘Ron’ Sampson
Ronald Lee “Ron” Sampson, 72, of North Dinwiddie, formerly of Harrisonburg, passed away at his residence July 18, 2020.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Ron worked as a police officer in Bridgewater and Harrisonburg and later worked in retail management for the Virginia ABC.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna N. Sampson. Survivors include two children, Jennifer Sampson and Michael Sampson (Pamela); six grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Caroline, Nathan, Jeffrey and Emma; and one brother, Gary Sampson (Karen).
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
