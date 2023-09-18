Retired First Sergeant Ronald Martin Dearing Sr., 74, of Elkton, passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. Ronald was born June 3, 1949, in Elkton, Va., and was a son of the late Otis M. and Virginia F. Dearing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Lewis, Frank, Lonnie and Jerry Dearing and one sister, Shirlene Lam.
Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Army for 20 years, retiring in 1988. He was a true patriot. He continued to work full time after his retirement; never sitting still. In his most recent job, he was the Safety Coordinator at Greenwood, Inc.
Ronald never met a stranger and was a friend to so many. He loved making people laugh, serving others, giving hugs and always had a supply of suckers for the neighborhood kids. He enjoyed yard sales, golf cart rides and spoiling his grandchildren. He loved the beach and traveled there twice a year to get his fix. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda; his children, Jennifer L. Dearing, Jill A. Dean and husband, Joshua, Marty Dearing and wife, Deonna; six grandchildren, Nathan and wife, Rachel, Joslyn, Alex, Collins, Jonah and Forrest; great-grandchild, Maverick; brothers, Randy Dearing and wife, Norma Jean, Paul Dearing and wife, Sue, and Lee Dearing; sisters, Ruth Meadows and Vivian Hitt; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, special friends and neighbors.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with the Rev. Brad Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
