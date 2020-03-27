Ronald Ottie Monger, 73, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 30, 1946, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Ottie S. and Alma M. Monger.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Allen Paul Monger.
Ronald served in the U.S. Army for a short time. He retired from Reynolds Metals in Grottoes after 36 years of service and then was employed at Lakeview Golf Course for 14 years. He played softball and baseball in his younger days for different leagues in Rockingham County and managed a girl’s softball team. He loved music, taking pictures of his family, going to Tennessee and Myrtle Beach. Ronald was a very kind man that never met a stranger and will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
On Oct. 19, 1990, he married Pauline Polly (Stepp) Monger, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Pamela F. Monger and husband, Mark, and Lindsey N. Monger and companion, Phineas Strother; two stepdaughters, Joanna D. Randall and husband, Jamie, and Kay M. Hensley; grandchildren, Jordan Lilly and wife, Jillian, Jaxon Strother, Justin, Jenna, Jada, Julia and Jude Randall and great-grandchildren, Ainsleigh and Hunter Lilly.
A private graveside service will be conducted at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Friends may call or visit in small groups of 10 on Friday, March 27, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
We encourage you to communicate with the family by phone or Facebook.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
