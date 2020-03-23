Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Lee Marshall
Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Marshall, 68, of Elkton, passed away March 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ronnie was born Aug. 8, 1951, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of the late Louis W. and Frances McDonaldson Marshall.
He grew up near Elkton and loved to fish on the Shenandoah River and enjoyed auctions and yard sales. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and retired from VDOT after 30 years of service. Ronnie was a wonderful father, devoted brother and a loyal friend who will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Ronnie is survived by a son, Ronnie Lee Marshall Jr. of Elkton; a brother, Louis W. Marshall Jr. and wife, Jamie, of Bridgewater; a sister, Sandra K. Smith of Elkton; aunts, Mozell Meadows of Crimora, Ethel Cook and Beulah Merica, both of Elkton; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Marshall will be at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, where friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The casket will remain closed.
A private graveside service will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with Pastors John Crawford and Charles Turner officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to Gooden Brothers VFW Post 9292, P.O. Box 319, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
