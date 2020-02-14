Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Rhea Kennedy
Ronald “Ronnie” Rhea Kennedy, age 72, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home in Ashville, Ala. Ronnie was born Sept. 17, 1947, in Lauderdale County, Tenn. He is the son of the late Rhea Columbus Kennedy and the late Ruth Shands Cone. Ronnie was also preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Moore.
He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army. Mr. Ronnie was a member of the VFW, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and the First Baptist Church of Ashville.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria (May) Kennedy. Mr. Ronnie also leaves two daughters, Melissa (Greg) Kennedy Garrett of Chelsea, Ala. and Amanda (Chris Huggins) Kennedy Drumwright of Wilsonville, Ala., both formerly of Ripley, Tenn. He is survived by three sisters, Norma Lee Ward of Clarksville, Tenn., Rebecca Hutcherson of Halls, Tenn., and Laverne Booker of Halls, Tenn. He is also survived by a brother, Randy Kennedy of Paris, Tenn. He also leaves three grandchildren, Olivia Ann Garrett, Brock Rhea Garrett and Kennedy RheaAnn Huggins.
The funeral will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Halls Funeral Home, 109 N. Church St., Halls, Tenn., with Bro. Jerrell Dawson and Dr. Jay Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Grace Cemetery, Ripley, Tenn.
Calling hours will be Friday, Feb. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Halls Funeral Home, 109 N. Church St., Halls, Tenn.
