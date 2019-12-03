Ronald Warren Dove, 67, of Bridgewater, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Ronnie was born Aug. 21, 1952, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Warren Aldine and Beulah Crites Dove. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Stump, and a sister, Ruth Neff.
Ronnie retired in 2005 after serving 31 years in law enforcement. He then went on to work part time for Rockingham County. He served in the Army as Military Police. He was an avid coin collector, a Civil War enthusiast, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. His pride and joy was the 1968 Camaro that he restored.
He is survived by his son, Kevin Dove and wife, Shay; two daughters, Amy Dove and Laura Calise and husband, Anthony; brother, Ricky Dove; three sisters, Barbara Turner, Frances Mitchell and Nancy Farmer; brother-in-law, Keith Mitchell, who was like a brother; six grandchildren, Colby and Corbin Dove, Riley Kent and Connor, Greyson and Bennett Calise; a special friend, Debi Graber, as well as his granddogs that he loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Scott Harris officiating. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home until 9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Volunteer Rescue Squad, 10 Volunteer Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
