Ronnie Gene Runion, 71, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
Mr. Runion was born Feb. 16, 1952, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Lanny and Genevieve Orebaugh Runion.
He served in the United States Navy for two years. He was a truck driver for over 37 years at PIE in Hagerstown and EPES in North Carolina. He was a member of the Timberville Moose Lodge, Chimney Rock VFW, and the New Market American Legion. He was lovingly known as “Pap” to all of the children that were provided childcare in he and Connie’s home.
On June 10, 2000, he married Connie Sue Halterman Runion, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Nathan Runion (Jennifer) of North Carolina, Jonathan Runion of Texas, Ronnie Runion II of Rockingham, Charles Wilfong (Heather) Broadway; sister, Karen Runion Westfall of Winchester; grandchildren, Lane Runion, Ben Runion, Serenity Fulk (Dakota), Ava Wilfong; special great-grandson, Cash Wayne Dakota Fulk; and goddaughter, Katie Jo Smith; and honorary grandchildren, Adrianna High, and Serenity Britton.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Runion was preceded in death by a brother, Lanny Runion.
Following cremation, services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
