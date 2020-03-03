Ronnie L. Nealis
Ronnie Lee Nealis, 73, of Luray, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born on May 29, 1946, in Luray, and was a son of the late Leona Fern Nealis.
Ronnie was a veteran of the United States Army.
On Feb. 14, 1988, he married Deborah Gray Nealis, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, David R. Nealis of Luray and Mark A. Gray and wife, Tonya, of Stanley; a brother, Steve L. Nealis of Luray; and five grandchildren, David E. Nealis, Jordan E. Nealis, Morgan Gray, Maya Gray and Marcus Gray.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Bradley Funeral Home by Garland “Bubba” Gochenour. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the UVA Emily Couric Cancer Center, 1240 Lee St., Charlottesville, VA 22903 or to the Luray Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Lane, Luray, VA 22835.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.