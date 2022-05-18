Roscoe Theodore Westfall Jr., 73, of Timberville, Va., died May 13, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. He was born July 12, 1948, in Harrisonburg to the late Roscoe T. Sr. and Rama See Westfall.
Roscoe was a master electrician at Merck before retiring. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in the class of 1967. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and then served in the National Guard. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, where he participated in many of their events.
Surviving are three sons, Jeremy Westfall and wife, Ann, of Winchester, David Westfall of Pennsylvania, and Alexander Westfall of Texas; one daughter, Angela Westfall of Maryland; one brother, Paul Westfall and wife, Teresa, of Quicksburg; one sister, Ramona Davis and husband, Jimmy, of New Market; one cousin, Barbara Morris and husband, Rick, of Harrisonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be in the Rader Lutheran Church cemetery in Timberville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
