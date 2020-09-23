Roy Allen McAlexander
Roy Allen McAlexander, 68, of D’lberville, Miss., and formerly of New Market, Va., passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Biloxi, Miss. Mr. McAlexander was born in New Market, Va., on March 21, 1952.
Roy graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School. He entered and retired from the U.S. Army, where he spent much of his time in Europe and Korea. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, helping others and spending time with his family. Roy was a member of the D’lberville American Legion and the New Market Eagles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie Calvin and Jessie Alice Day McAlexander; and his brothers, James Patrick McAlexander and Bennie Wayne McAlexander. Mr. McAlexander is survived by his wife, Piyanant McAlexander of D’lberville, Miss; his son, Shawn McAlexander of Georgia; his sister, Lena (Jerry) Gaumer of New Market, Va.; his brother, Danny (Mary Lou) McAlexander of New Market, Va.; his sister-in-law, Judy McAlexander of New Market, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
All friends and family are invited to a memorial service, which will be held at Fairview Church of the Brethren (near Endless Caverns) on Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. The Rev. Archie Webster will conduct the service. The family wishes to thank Mr. Gary Comer for his assistance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.