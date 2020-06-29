Roy Lee Derrer, 86, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Derrer was born May 20, 1934, in Rockingham County, Va., and was a son of the late Franklin Pierce and Margie C. Liskey Derrer. He was also preceded by his wife, Ivy Lou Derrer, and brothers, Richard Owen Derrer, James Lloyd Derrer, Hobert Winston Derrer and Harold David Derrer.
Roy served in the U.S. Army and spent his whole life farming and worked at Red Front as a dairy manager for 27 1/2 years and owned and operated Derrer’s Meat Processing for over 30 years.
He is survived by his sons, Allen Derrer and wife, Connie, and Geoffrey Riddle and wife, Staci; sisters, Betty Craun and husband, Bill, and Shirley Gould; and grandchildren, Courtney Riddle and Cassidy Riddle.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Tim McAvoy of New Hope Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Attendees will be required to wear a facial covering for services.
Memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.