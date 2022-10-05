Roy Lee Simmers, 94, a lifelong resident of Mount Crawford, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 17, 1927, and was a son of the late Charles and Stella (Landes) Simmers.
Roy had worked for Kellie Construction, Layman Construction, Westinghouse and McQuay, and retired in 1987. He served his country in the U.S. Army Aviation Engineering during the Korean conflict. Roy liked hunting, gardening and coin collecting. He served on the Mount Crawford Town Council in the 1960s.
Roy was united in marriage on April 9, 1955, to Loretta Margaret (Wilfong) Simmers, with whom he shared 67 years together.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his son, Kenneth Simmers and wife, Nadine, of Mount Crawford; sister, Catherine Diehl of Gaithersburg, Md.; his grandson, Jay Whetzel and wife, Susie; three great-grandchildren, Zachary Custer, Faith Whetzel, and Destiny Whetzel and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his six brothers, Raymond Simmers, Melvin Simmers, Wilmer Simmers, Charles Simmers, Boyd Simmers and Vernon Simmers; and two sisters, Ivy Parr and Frances Shifflett.
A service celebrating Roy's life will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Crawford Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27.
Friends may call Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
