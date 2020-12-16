Rudolph Hiner Shiflett
Rudolph Hiner Shiflett, 86, of Warrenton, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2020. Rudolph was born Feb. 9, 1934, as the youngest son to Weldon and Elizabeth Shiflett of New Hope, Va.
Rudolph met the love of his life, Bettie Ann Dooms, while he was enrolled at Woodrow Wilson Technical School in Fishersville, Va. She was a high school senior and he was driving her school bus. They married October 1956, two months before he was drafted into the United States Army. He was stationed in the Tidewater area at the Nike Guided Missile Division, which guarded the United States Naval Bases. Upon discharge, he was employed as a salesman for the local John Deere dealer in Staunton, Va.
Being raised on a farm and a farmer at heart, he accepted a job of herdsman with Fleetwood Farms in Delaplane, Va. In the spring of 1968, the family relocated to Warrenton, where Rudolph managed the car wash for the Ford dealership. That task grew as additional units were acquired in Luray and Waynesboro. Arthritis forced him to leave the car wash business and become a carpenter. He worked locally for Legg Construction and J.D. Eicher Builders. Upon retirement, he stayed active in the carpentry business working independently with Kermit Cubbage.
Rudolph is survived by wife, Bettie, and sons, John (Patti), Warrenton, and Tim (Sabrina), Bridgewater Va. He is also survived by granddaughter, Amy (Eric) Zitzmann, Bristow, Va., grandsons, Luke and Reed Shiflett, Bridgewater Va., and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Jeanne Zitzmann. He is also survived by a cousin that he and Bettie helped raise, James Dooms, Waynesboro, Va., along with a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Rudolph was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Armstrong.
Rudolph is a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Warrenton, where he served on council, property committee and as an usher. He is a member of the Warrenton Ruritan Club with 44 years of perfect attendance.
Rudolph’s greatest joy was saddling his horse and taking a ride to view God’s handiwork. God gave Rudolph two beautiful sparkling green eyes that could fill with mischief in a moment’s notice.
Friends may visit Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, Va. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. to view, sign register book, and pay respects 10 people at a time. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Moser Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Augusta Memorial Park, 1775 Goose Creek Road, Waynesboro, Va. 22980.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Association or to Warrenton Ruritan Club, P. O. Box 1074, Warrenton, VA 20188.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
