Russell E. Riggleman, 85, of Waynesboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Augusta Health. He was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Linville, Va., son of the late Dale Ashby Riggleman and Bessie (Southerly) Riggleman.
Russell served his country faithfully with the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and retired from Kroger after 30 years. He was a member of Cross Keys Worship Center and enjoyed bird watching and cats.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nina Sue Riggleman; and a son, David Riggleman.
He is survived by his sisters, Juanita Abing and Mildred Davis; sister-in-law, Doris Riggleman; brother-in-law, Tom Showalter; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home, 1701 W. Main St., Waynesboro, with Pastor Anthony Van Pelt and Pastor Kathleen Michael officiating. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cat’s Cradle, P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
McDow Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
