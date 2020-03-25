Russell Edward ‘R.E.’ Huffman Jr.
Russell Edward “R.E.” Huffman Jr., 76, of Mount Crawford, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home. He was born in Mount Crawford on Aug. 7, 1943, a son of the late Russell Edward and Lucy Love (Liskey) Huffman.
R.E. had worked at Stromberg Carlson/General Dynamics and retired from I.D. McCary in 2006. He was a member of St. Michael’s United Church of Christ, where he had served as a deacon, elder, trustee and on the consistory. R.E. served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of Myers Hodges VFW Post 8644.
He was united in marriage on Dec. 28, 1968, to Lillian (Craley) Huffmam of Mount Crawford.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Russell Edward Huffman III and wife, Sibylle, of Frederick, Md., and Todd Christian Huffman of Mount Crawford; and three grandchildren, Tyler Huffman, Landon Huffman and Caedence Huffman.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Mark J. Huffman and Garland E. Huffman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to K9’s for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 or Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Bridgewater Fire Department, 304 North Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812, or Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, or St. Michael’s United Church of Christ, PO Box 101, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.