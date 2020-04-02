Ryland Dishner
Ryland Dishner, 94, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020, at White Birch Estates where he was a resident. Mr. Dishner was born on Oct. 26, 1925, in Pattonsville, Va., and was a son of the late John Dishner and Cora Fickel Dishner. On Jan. 6, 1946, he married Helen Smith, his wife of many years, who passed away on May 9, 2006. Surviving are two children, Ryland Dishner Jr. and Tammy Shawn Dishner, of Bridgewater, Va.; three grandchildren, Brian Dishner, Riley Brown, and Madison Brooke Dishner. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Dishner was preceded in death by a son, Charles William Dishner and 13 siblings.
Mr. Dishner was a native of Pattonsville, Va. He graduated from Fair View High School in Scott County, and then served three years in the U.S. Navy, where he was stationed on the gun boat named the USS TINSMAN. He earned the following stars and ribbons during his service time in the service: AMERICAN AREA VICTORY WWII.: ASIATIC PACIFIC AREA AND 1 STAR.: PHILIPINE LIBERATION RIBBON AND 1 STAR.
He received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics with a minor in engineering from Emory and Henry College. He accepted his first teaching position in Lebanon in Russel County in 1949. In 1956, he became the assistant principal of Dublin High School in Pulaski County. While living in Lebanon and Pulaski, Mr. Dishner was working on His Master’s Degree at V.P.I. He received his Master of Education degree in 1957. He went on to earn 30 hours above his Master’s at the University of Virginia.
In 1959, he was employed as principal of Central High School in Woodstock, in Shenandoah County, Va. Four years later he accepted a position as principal of Fauquier High School in Warrenton, Va. In 1965, he was named assistant superintendent of Fauquier County Schools. Then he went on to become the superintendent of the Fauquier County School System and was named outstanding citizen for 1971.
He left Warrenton to take a job as Superintendent of Pittsylvania Public Schools and from there he went to an assistant superintendent for professional and education support services at the state level in Richmond, Va.
Longing for a more rural, country setting like he grew up in, Mr. Dishner moved his family to Singers Glen, Va. in the Shenandoah Valley where he became the Superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools and then retired in 1987.
He was vice-chairman of the Northern Virginia School Superintendents and then went on to be a primary member of the VASSP and NASSP and head many leadership roles in the Lions Clubs, Ruritan Clubs, and Rotary Clubs in the respective communities in which he resided. Mr. Dishner was an avid participant in a variety of community services projects associated with these organizations.
He was an active member and leader in the United Methodist Church. Also, he was a lay leader of Bethel Academy Methodist Church. In addition, he was a lay leader and teacher of the Adult Bible Study in the Donovan Memorial Methodist Church in Singers Glen, Va.
Ryland was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and feeding and watching the birds. He loved his family and friends, and he always had a smile and a laugh to brighten people’s days.
Ryland spent his last years in White Birch Estates where he enjoyed watching the birds at his birdfeeder which he could see out of his window, singing on Sunday, and getting together with his friends to play bingo.
Ryland will be sorely missed by his family and friends, but it is his time to rest in the country setting that he loved.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the White Birch Estates Activities Fund, 847 Oakwood Drive, Rockingham, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
