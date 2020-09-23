Samuel Jacob Showalter
Samuel Jacob Showalter, 70, a resident of Mount Crawford, died Sept. 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg. A son of the late William Earl and Elma Kingree Showalter, he was born on April 5, 1950, in Rockingham County, Va.
He graduated from Turner Ashby High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Sam retired from Truck Thermo King in Harrisonburg and was a member of Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church.
On Sept. 26, 1985, he married Wanda Wilkinson Showalter, who preceded him in death on June 25, 2014. Surviving are a son, Timothy S. Showalter of McGaheysville; two brothers, Paul F. Showalter and wife, Wanda, of Mount Clinton and William E. Showalter and wife, Barbara, of Harrisonburg; and seven nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ethel Myers, and her husband, Ralph, and Mary Lee Cupp and her husband, Dan.
His body will be cremated at Lindsey Funeral Home and Crematory in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will held at a later date in St. Paul Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
