Samuel L. DeCroes
After due consideration as to the best method to bid a fond farewell to my many friends in Virginia and Florida, the thought of an auto-obituary seemed the ideal solution. So I take this occasion to briefly record a long and fruitful life as a husband, father and wanderer in this wonderful world. Sorry to add that I am fearful of not leaving it in better shape than I found it.
I was born on October 15, 1932, the son of an Irish Catholic mother and an agnostic father, a skilled stone setter. My gene pool was pretty strong and there are evidences in a number of my siblings, children and grandchildren of numerous talents.
My earliest childhood memory is of singing and dancing atop a grand piano in various Elks clubs in Indiana at a time when Shirley Temple was taking Hollywood by storm. This was not in the cards for me but not due to any lack of effort on my mother’s part, who arranged dance lessons and spent hours with me practicing at the home piano. I was educated by Catholic nuns and Jesuit brothers in schools primarily in the District of Columbia. I graduated from Gonzaga College High School for boys and then interrupted my college at Georgetown U. at the end of my sophomore year to join the Navy and see the world. Prior to the end of my 4-year enlistment, I was invited to join a U.S. intelligence agency and spent the next 22 exciting years of my life in operations, training and instructing. I married a lovely country girl from Virginia named Mary, who bore and helped me raise four exceptional children, Donna, Daniel, Richard and Virginia, all born in foreign countries.
I opted to retire my government career at age 47 to try my hand at some new opportunities and proceeded to serve as an export purchasing agent for the Sultanate of Oman’s Palace Office, then as a security analyst. Then, practically out of the blue, the decision was made to relocate to a previous stomping ground, Williamsburg, Virginia, the 18th century colonial capital. We built a nice home in a gated golfing community called Ford’s Colony and passed another 21 pleasant years. During this period, I served as a volunteer guide for Colonial Williamsburg and a bridge teacher to grade school children in the local public school system.
A little back trouble eventually closed down my golfing hobby and I rekindled an interest in duplicate bridge and enjoyed the competition that it offered. Several of my bridge friends asked me to start a Friday game and, with some misgivings, I became a bridge director and founded my own ACBL bridge club and directed the game for almost a decade, attracting a lovely crowd of about 25 tables each week. I treated this game as a hobby and spent every Thursday shopping for food, coffee, fruit, cake and dips and spent a time-consuming marketing effort to make the game as enjoyable as possible.
In February of 2018, I decided to relocate to Florida to be near to my youngest daughter and her lovely family and moved into an independent living facility in Deerfield Beach. I soon learned that I was considerably younger and more mobile than the other residents. Picture feeling like a spring chicken at age 86! It’s time to go now and wish everyone adieu. May God bless you all!
A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.