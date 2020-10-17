Samuel William Good, 74, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully at his home reading his Bible on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Mr. Good was born July 25, 1946, and was the son of the late Harold E. and Mary Jane Grimsley Good.
On May 14, 1969, he married the love of his life Shelly Comer Good. Together they had 3 children, a daughter, Martha Jane Brown and husband, Gary, Samuel W. Good II and wife, Tammy, and Jacob E. Good and wife, Erin, all of Shenandoah; 5 grandchildren, Patrick Austin-Good and wife, Teresa, of Staunton, and Samuel W. Good III, Alexis Good, Madison Good, and Jacob Good II, all of Shenandoah; 2 great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Jensen Austin-Good of Staunton; one brother, John E. Good and wife, Phyllis, of Shenandoah, and a special niece, Debbie Williams and husband, Glenn, of Shenandoah.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1972, and was honorably discharged, and was a helicopter mechanic and decorated Rifle Marksman. He believed in hard work and the only play time was pulling his Allis Chalmer 180 & D 21 which he greatly enjoyed.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Susie Good.
He was a hard working poultry and beef cattle farmer, and a cement mason, where he owned GHC Concrete. He always said you could judge a man by his word and anybody that knew Sam knew he would tell you what he thought regardless whether you liked it or not, and yes he would be mad if he knew we wrote this.
At his command, no services will be held. He will be buried at Sam Good Back on the Hill Cemetery.
Family and friends may visit at the Good home, 285 Steam Lane, Shenandoah, Va.
At his request no flowers, but his favorite charity was St. Judes, if you wish to donate.
Arrangements by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
