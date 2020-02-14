Sebastian Bove
Sebastian Bove, 91, of Raphine, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at home.
Sebastian was born in Long Island, New York on Dec. 4, 1928, a son of the late Madeline (Sevenetti) and Anthony Bove.
He served four years in the U.S. Army Air Force earning a good Conduct Medal and a National Defense Service Medal. He retired from the Nassau County Police in 1985 after 30 years of service. He collected antique automobiles including the 1937 Packard Super 8, 1930 Model A Ford, and a 1940 Mercury Convertible. He enjoyed landscaping his dream home in Raphine.
On Feb. 14, 2003, he was united in marriage to Dorothy (Cupp) Miller, who survives.
Sebastian is also survived by daughter, Carol Giblin and husband, Dean, of Richmond; son, Clifford Bove and wife, Pearl, of Vermont; stepson, Jason Miller and wife, Sheila; grandchildren, Ashlee N. Bove, Allison D. Vandersloon, Kayla Papotnik, Matthew Papotnik and Jamie Depoy, and one great-granddaughter, Aria Papotnik.
Friends may call at the home at 258 Harrison Dive, Rahine, at any time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Myers St., Lexington, VA 24450.
