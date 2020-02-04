Sgt. Clovis Linden Ryan, 87, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Feb. 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born April 4, 1932, in Hepners, Va., to the late Robert and Minnie Baker Ryan.
Clovis worked for the U.S. Postal Service before retiring and had also driven a bus for Continental Trailways in D.C. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean conflict. He was a member of Morning Star Lutheran Church in Mount Jackson. Clovis loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing, and attending hunting camp every year. He also enjoyed going out to his property to the woods to cut wood and use his tractor.
On May 7, 1955, he married the former Doris Wine, who survives. Also surviving are one sister-in-law, Refa M. Ryan of Warrenton, and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Berlin O. Ryan, Rodney R. Ryan and Elwood K. Ryan; two sisters, Geneva R. Branner and Twila R. Clem; one half brother, Wilbur Ryan; and two half sisters, Gladys R. Frye and Celia R. Guggeheim.
Pastor Dave Moore will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday at Morning Star Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
The casket will be closed and the book will not be available to sign until the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to Morning Star Lutheran Church, 282 Morning Star Road, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.