Stanley Bennett Gamble, 96, of Elkton, passed away April 30, 2021, at Augusta Health. He was born Nov. 14, 1924, in Wayne, Neb., and was the son of the late Lyle Gamble and Anna Grandquist. He was also preceded in death by three wives, Jennie Gamble, Anna Lee Gamble and Juanita Gamble and also a son, Edwin H. Gamble.
Mr. Gamble graduated from Wayne High School in Wayne, Neb., and Iowa State University with Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He served in the Army during World War II and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was employed as a chemical engineer at Dupont and spent much of his career at the Waynesboro Plant in the BCF Nylon Section.
He was a member of Elkton Evangelical United Methodist Church. He loved to travel in motor home and was a licensed pilot. He was active with My Brother’s Keeper (making sleeping bags for the homeless) and helped with Meals on Wheels. He loved to fix things, enjoyed woodworking and making furniture for his house.
He is survived by sons, George Gamble and wife, Angela, of Marietta, Ga., and Samuel Gamble and wife, Dorie, of Waynesboro; daughter-in-law, Sherry Gamble of Ocala, Fla.; grandchildren, Eddie Gamble, Joyce Chandler, Chris Gamble, Stephanie Gamble and Kelly Gamble; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton with Pastor Kyle Bomar officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 975 South High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Evangelical United Methodist Church, 513 East Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
