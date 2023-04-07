Stanley Heatwole Suter, 90, passed away April 5, 2023, in Harrisonburg, Va. He was born Dec. 3, 1932, at his grandparents' home at the foot of Mole Hill, near Dayton, and was the son of the late Marion H. and Alice Josephine Heatwole Suter.
Stanley married Norma Elizabeth Hamilton on May 3, 1958, and the two raised a family in the Harrisonburg area. In his early life, Stanley was a member of Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church, later transferring his membership to Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren, where he was a dedicated and contributing member for many years. He graduated from Linville-Edom High School in 1950 and was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1953-1955.
Stanley was a friend to anyone he met, and enjoyed reunions with his high school classmates, as well as getting together with co-workers from his years working for Celanese Corporation in Bridgewater, Va. He retired from the Norfolk and Southern Railway, where he had served as a brakeman and member of the section crew. Stanley enjoyed his collection of his great-grandfather, Emanuel Suter's pottery and discussing pottery matters with other collectors.
He is survived by his wife, Norma; sons, Michael S. Suter and wife, Dana, and Scott H. Suter and wife, Geraldine; grandchildren, Bryan S. Suter, Blake M. Suter and wife, Ana (and a soon-to-be born great-grandchild), Anna E. Suter, and Ian H. Suter; and sisters Shirley Miller and Janet Stepp.
His family wishes to thank the staff at White Birch Communities for the care that he received at their facility and Blue Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing for their support.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A memorial service celebrating Stanley's life will be held Monday, April 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Beaver Creek Church with Pastor Ryan Cooper officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beaver Creek Church, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
